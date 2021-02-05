  • MORE MARKET STATS

Three offers received for PMC Bank resolution, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

By: |
February 5, 2021 3:05 PM

Last month, PMC Bank administrator A K Dixit in a letter to customers and stakeholders had informed that three prospective investors were given time till February 1, 2021 for submission of their final offer.

Shaktikanta Das,RBI"I have been informed that three final offers have been received. I am given to understand that the PMC Bank itself is evaluating the offers," the RBI governor told reporters after announcing the monetary policy. (Photo source: Twitter)

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said three investors have submitted their offers for reconstruction of crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and evaluation for those are underway.

Last month, PMC Bank administrator A K Dixit in a letter to customers and stakeholders had informed that three prospective investors were given time till February 1, 2021 for submission of their final offer.

Related News

“I have been informed that three final offers have been received. I am given to understand that the PMC Bank itself is evaluating the offers,” the RBI governor told reporters after announcing the monetary policy. He said once the evaluation is done, the bank would approach the RBI.

In September 2019, the RBI had superseded the board of PMC Bank and placed it under various regulatory restrictions after detection of certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Three offers received for PMC Bank resolution says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1All remaining 18,000 bank branches to be under CTS by September: RBI
2NBFCs to get funds under on tap TLTRO scheme for incremental lending: RBI
3Paypal to shut domestic payment services within India from April 1