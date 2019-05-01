This housing bank, once owned by RBI, is now govt owned entity; here’s why

The National Housing Bank (NHB), once a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has now been taken over by the government. The taking over of \u00a0the Bank has been notified by the government on Tuesday after buying complete stake for Rs 1,450 crore from the central bank. RBI held 100 per cent stake in the Bank, the housing finance regulator said. The decision has been taken to end the cross-holding in the regulatory institutions. The move also follows Narasimham-II committee report\u2019s recommendation and discussion paper by RBI. Also read: Uday Kotak\u2019s mantra to overcome NBFCs\u2019 challenges; three key things to know A finance ministry notification dated April 29 stated that subscribed capital to the tune of Rs 1,450 of NHB has now been transferred to the government on payment of the face value of the subscribed capital to the central bank with effect from March 19, 2019. The central bank can\u2019t hold ownership stakes in the entities that are regulated by it, Narasimham panel had said. In October 2010, RBI has sold its stake in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) as well. The entity is a development financial institution in India, headquartered at Mumbai with regional offices all over India. The central bank divested 71.5 per cent of 72.5 percent equity amounting to Rs 1,430 in it.The remaining shareholding was divested on February 26, this year. Meanwhile, a \u00a0few days back, the Supreme Court came down heavily on RBI for not releasing information on bank inspection reports. The apex court had also hit the central bank hard for not making public the names of loan defaulters. In January this year, the supreme court had issued contempt notice to the central bank for not disclosing annual inspection report of banks under right to information (RTI).