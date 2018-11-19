This chart shows how limited surplus transfer from RBI could help end feud

Bloomberg Economics sees merit in political demands for a lower capital reserve framework for the central bank.
The Reserve Bank of India largely has itself to blame for the government’s interference in its independence. Bloomberg Economics sees merit in political demands for a lower capital reserve framework for the central bank. A limited surplus transfer from the RBI to the government could bring an amicable end to the feud.
