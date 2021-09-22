  • MORE MARKET STATS

Technology talent to continue to be scarce for banks: Axis Bank’s Rajiv Anand

September 22, 2021 1:45 AM

Speaking at CII's Banking Colloquium, Anand said, "I think there is certainly a dearth of talent, and especially given the vibrant start-up community that we have, you know, technology talent continues to be and will continue to be scarce."

According to him, the good news for the banks was that the technology talent was getting broader and wider and, therefore, the ability to get talent going forward will hopefully improve.

One of the big challenges that banks have going forward is technology as for them technology talent continues to be and will continue to be scarce, said Rajiv Anand, executive director (Wholesale Banking), Axis Bank.

“The bad news is most of these technology guys don’t want to work for banks. They want to work for the entities like start-ups, Googles and Apples of the world. And, therefore banks will have to rethink their people strategy as well,” Anand added.

