Tax Talk: Taxability of Employees’ Provident Fund money

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the social security schemes in India for salaried employees. This is applicable for employees working in an establishment covered under PF regulations. It operates on a systematic contribution plan from the employee with an equal contribution from the employer.

Under this scheme, the employee contributes to EPF at the rate of 12% on the monthly base salary while the employer contributions are bifurcated to EPF as well as Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pension at the rate of 3.67% and 8.33%, respectively.

However, pension is not applicable for employees who have become members of EPF on or after September 2014. In case of domestic employees, pension contributions by the employer are restricted to a monthly salary of R15,000. The remaining balances are allocated towards EPF.

Normally, the EPF balances including the interest accumulated can be withdrawn at the time of retirement, cessation of employment and under specific circumstances. Of course, there are tax implications throughout the EPF cycle — contributions, interest and withdrawal of balances. Let us look into the tax impact in the hands of a local employee contributing to EPF with the regional PF commissioner.

Contributions from an employee are eligible for deductions under Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act up to R150,000, while the employer contributions are tax-free as long as they do not exceed 12% of the salary. Presently, these balances in EPF earn interest at the rate of 8.8%.

Here comes the significant impact — the taxability at the time of withdrawal. An employee will be taxable on the balances withdrawn if the continuous period of service is less than five years. Employer contributions and interest thereon will be included as salary income; while the interest on employee contributions are included as income from other sources and these are taxed at progressive rates in the year of receipt.

With respect to employee contributions, any deductions those were claimed under Section 80 C in the earlier years will be reversed and the tax liability on account of this reversal has to be settled by the employee.

The EPF office will deduct tax at the rate of 10.3% while crediting the balances if it exceeds R30,000. In case the Permanent Account Number is not furnished/available with EPF authorities, taxes will be deducted at a maximum rate. Declaration can be provided in Form 15G/15H if the income after including the EPF balances is less than the taxable income limit (R250,000) so that the taxes will not be deducted by the authorities.

In case an employee switches jobs without completing five years of service, the EPF account can be transferred to another employer. Service with previous employer is reckoned for this through a Universal Account Number (UAN). Once the EPF account is linked to the UAN, the portability between accounts is enabled and the period of service remains undisturbed without any tax impact.

At this point, it is necessary to know that an employee may not be able to withdraw employer contributions and interest thereon after May 1, 2016, with an exception for female employees who quit employment for marriage and maternity reasons.

With the facility of transfer of EPF accounts, it is imperative that one has to give a second thought before opting for withdrawal, given the significant tax impact and restrictions on withdrawal of entire balances.

The author is partner with Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. With inputs from Kavitha Jagadeesan, deputy manager,

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP