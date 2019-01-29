Take dip in Holy Ganges, become entrepreneur; how SIDBI is promoting entrepreneurship in Kumbh

SIDBI is using the event to create awareness about Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and several other schemes.

With an aim to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has set up a stall with “Swavalamban” as the key theme at the ongoing Kumbh in Prayagraj. The pan-India financial institution engaged in creating an integrated credit and development support ecosystem for Indian Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) has used – “Aaayiye Ganga Nahaaiye Aur Udyami Banker Jaayiye” (take a dip in Ganga and become entrepreneur) – is the tagline of this stall.

SIDBI is using the event to create awareness about Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and several other schemes.

The visitors on this stall would be asked a set of questions through the “Kaun Banega Entrepreneur?” quiz. Following this a slip would be generated, based on the responses, which conveys if the person holds qualities of an entrepreneur or not. The mascot of “Swavalamban”, Mr. Dhandebaaz for aspiring entrepreneurs is also be present at the stall to guide and connect the prospective entrepreneurs.

“Keeping SIDBI Vision 2.0 in mind, we are taking these initiatives to encourage people to venture into entrepreneurship. We believe, in a country like India there are vast opportunities to be tapped. However, directing prospective entrepreneurs to the right avenues is the key and we hope to bridge that gap,” Mohammad Mustafa, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI said.

SIDBI is a development financial institution in India, headquartered at Lucknow and having its offices across the country. Its purpose is to provide refinance facilities and short term lending to industries, and serves as the principal financial institution in the MSME sector.