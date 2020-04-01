Syndicate Bank’s Krishnan S appointed as ED at Canara Bank post merger

Krishnan held the same portfolio in Syndicate Bank

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said Krishnan S has become its executive director post its merger with Syndicate Bank. Krishnan held the same portfolio in Syndicate Bank. Syndicate Bank has been merged with Canara Bank with effect from Wednesday. In March, Canara Bank had said Krishnan will be appointed as executive director with effect from April 1, 2020 till October 31, 2020, or until further orders.

“We further inform that, he assumed the office as Executive Director, Canara Bank today i.e. on 1.04.2020,” Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing. Krishnan served as the executive director of Syndicate Bank from November 2017 to March 31, 2020.

He is a Post Graduate in commerce, a qualified Cost Accountant (ICMA) and also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He joined the services of Indian Bank in January 1983. The career banker with over thirty years of banking experience has specialization in credit, more specifically corporate credit.