Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar takes charge as deputy MD of IDBI Bank

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 1:32:03 PM

Khatanhar has exposure in retail banking business, priority sector lending, corporate banking (mid corporate and large corporate), service oriented functions such as trade finance and cross selling of various treasury products.

IDBI Bank, IDBI Bank MD, IDBI Bank managing director, IDBI Bank new MD, IDBI Bank MD Suresh Kishinchand KhatanharKhatanhar took charge as DMD on Wednesday, the filing said.

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank on Wednesday said Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar has taken charge as its Deputy Managing Director. “The board of directors, at its meeting held on January 15, 2020, has approved the appointment of Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the board of IDBI Bank for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of his taking charge, as per the RBI approval received in this regard,” IDBI Bank said in a filing to BSE.

Khatanhar took charge as DMD on Wednesday, the filing said. “Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar is not related to any other director on the board or Key Management Personnel (KMP) of IDBI Bank,” it said. He is presently working with IDBI Bank as Executive Director heading Mid Corporate Group and Trade Finance.

Khatanhar has exposure in retail banking business, priority sector lending, corporate banking (mid corporate and large corporate), service oriented functions such as trade finance and cross selling of various treasury products.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar takes charge as deputy MD of IDBI Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bandhan Bank profit zooms 121% on Gruh merger impact, lower provisions
2IndusInd Bank Q3 net rises 33%; asset quality worsens
3Another PMC Bank: RBI steps in to curb withdrawal limit, assures depositors at the same time