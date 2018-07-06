Stressed power assets: Impractical to comply with RBI circular, say banks

The RBI has held its ground and refused to give any special relief to the power sector from its February circular that mandates early detection and time-bound resolution of stressed assets. (Reuters)

Senior bankers on Thursday apprised the parliamentary committee on energy of the enormous impact and “practical difficulty” of implementing the Reserve Bank of India’s circular regarding power assets within a six-month time frame.

Some lenders have already said they should be provided a minimum of one year to finalise resolution plans for high-value default accounts, at least for the infrastructure sector with long-gestation period, before insolvency proceedings could be initiated.

The RBI, however, has held its ground and refused to give any special relief to the power sector from its February circular that mandates early detection and time-bound resolution of stressed assets. In a meeting of stakeholders convened by the finance ministry following a directive of the Allahabad High Court, the central bank, instead, favoured expeditious resolution by the government and the firms concerned of sector-specific issues that have led to the huge pile-up of stressed assets in the sector.

The House panel also discussed the matter with finance secretary, power secretary, private sector lenders and firms with stressed power assets. The size of the stressed capacity in the power sector is last estimated at 75 giga watt. A fifth of the Rs 10.3-lakh-crore gross NPAs in the banking sector are in relation to the power sector.