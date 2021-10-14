  • MORE MARKET STATS

Still strong bias for cash payment; need to reassess PSS Act: Report

By: |
October 14, 2021 5:12 PM

The report recommended that India needs to reassess the PSS Act taking into account the developments in the retail payments sector since its enactment and the future of digital payments in India.

cash paymentThe Act was enacted more than a decade back when the digital payments market in India was at its nascent stage (Photo: Reuters)

The pandemic forced an inevitable shift to digital payments but Indians continue to have a strong bias for cash payments, a report said. Due to the emergence of disruptive technologies leading to technology led payment solutions, there is a need to reassess the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS), a key enabler for promoting digital transactions, the report by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy said.

The Act was enacted more than a decade back when the digital payments market in India was at its nascent stage and the law was primarily enacted to regulate payment systems from a systemic perspective and to confer the RBI with necessary powers to regulate these systems, it said.

Related News

While the RBI has time and again sought to address the existing gaps in the primary law through directions issued from time to time, this may not be the optimal regulatory or policy response, it said.

Such an approach is also not in line with the international best practices where several countries have, along with policy interventions, undertaken efforts to modernise their payments law to adapt to the rapidly evolving industry, it said.

The report recommended that India needs to reassess the PSS Act taking into account the developments in the retail payments sector since its enactment and the future of digital payments in India. It suggested a renewed retail payment services law (Proposed Law) for India built on the principles of proportionate regulation to tap the full potential of retail digital payments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Still strong bias for cash payment need to reassess PSS Act Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Beyond cctv: Banking in the digital world
2RBI bans audit firm Haribhakti & Co for two years
3Bank Holidays October 2021: Banks to remain shut for up to 14 days from Oct 12; check full list here