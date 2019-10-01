SS Mallikarjuna Rao appointed new CMD of Punjab National Bank

New CMD of Punjab National Bank: The Union government on Monday appointed SS Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and CEO of Allahabad Bank as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank. Mr Rao will replace Sunil Mehta who superannuated on September 30. Mallikarjuna Rao, 57, who already had a stint with Punjab National Bank, will oversee the merger of Allahabad Bank and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank. Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Modi government’s decision to merge 6 PSU banks with 4 larger banks as Prime Minister Modi sets out to make the country a $5 trillion economy in next five years.

A seasoned banker, Mallikarjuna Rao was with Oriental Bank of Commerce before being elevated as Executive Director of Syndicate Bank in 2016 and two years later he was appointed MD & CEO of Allahabad Bank in September last year.

ALSO READ: Early Diwali for bank employees: Banks to pay one month advance salary to staff this month

“In exercise of powers conferred by the proviso to clause (a) of sub section (3) of section 9 of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 read with sub-paragraph (1) paragraph 8 of the Nationalised Banks (Management and Miscellaneous Provisions) Scheme, 1970, Central Government hereby posts Ch. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Allahabad Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Punjab National Bank,” said the government in a notification issued on October 1.

The notification issued by the department of financial services, ministry of finance, a copy of which has been reviewed by the Financial Express Online, states that he has been appointed for a period of two years (18.09.2021) or until further orders.

ALSO READ: Income Tax department’s unique number comes into force from today; no communication will be valid without it