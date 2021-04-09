South Indian Bank total deposits slightly down at Rs 82,710 cr

Of this, the retail deposits were up by 15 per cent at Rs 76,294 crore as against Rs 66,457 crore, as per the provisional data, released by the bank to comply with the Sebi norms on disclosure requirements and fair practices.
The other advances also came down by 3 per cent to Rs 45,585 crore.
South Indian Bank’s total deposits stood at Rs 82,710 crore as of March-end 2021, slightly down from Rs 83,034 crore a year ago, data showed on Friday.
