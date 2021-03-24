  • MORE MARKET STATS

South Indian Bank gets nod to raise Rs 240 crore

By: |
March 24, 2021 8:23 AM

The lender said that up to 28,30,18,867 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each at an issue price of Rs 8.48 each will be issued to the insurance companies.

south indian bankThe lender said that up to 28,30,18,867 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each at an issue price of Rs 8.48 each will be issued to the insurance companies.

South Indian Bank (SIB) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the bank approved the special resolution to raise Rs 240 crore by issuing equity shares on a preferential basis from HDFC Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

The lender said that up to 28,30,18,867 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each at an issue price of Rs 8.48 each will be issued to the insurance companies.

Related News

Post-allotment of the securities HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Life and SBI Life will hold 4.23 % shares of the bank each, while ICICI Lombard General Insurance will hold 0.85 % share.

SIB had obtained approval of shareholders in the last annual general meeting for raising of funds in Indian or foreign currency by way of issuance of debt securities up to Rs 500 crore.

South Indian Bank has also obtained approval of shareholders for increasing the authorised capital of the bank to Rs 350 crore. The Thrissur-based bank had reported a net loss of `91.62 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal on account of higher credit cost.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. South Indian Bank gets nod to raise Rs 240 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FE CFO Awards 2020: India’s UPI is better for transactions than cryptocurrency
2Barring Assam, microlenders’ collection efficiency improves ‘significantly’ in Q4
3Banks’ NPAs declined to Rs 5.70 lakh cr at December-end: Anurag Singh Thakur