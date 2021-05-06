Small finance banks better placed to evaluate credit profiles of MFIs: CRAs

However, the purpose of borrowing by individuals and small businesses needed to be seen as to whether it was for credit for growth purpose or for repaying of loans, CARE Ratings said.

Welcoming the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s efforts to incentivise small finance banks (SFBs) to lend to microfinance institutions (MFIs) by classifying the fresh credit extended as priority sector lending, credit rating agencies said as most SFBs had operated as MFIs before converting into an SFB, they have good understanding of the sector and would be in a better position to evaluate credit profiles of smaller MFIs to lend.

Microlenders have said the RBI’s initiative should lead to tangible liquidity flow to the microfinance sector.

“Most SFBs had operated as MFIs before converting into an SFB and thus have a good understanding of the segment. Further, the PSL categorisation should incentivise SFBs to on-lend to smaller MFIs, which are currently faced with funding constraints following the resurgence of the second Covid wave,” AM Karthik, vice president & sector head – financial sector ratings, Icra, told FE.

Crisil Ratings senior director Krishnan Sitharaman said incentivising SFBs to lend to MFIs, which typically faced higher borrower vulnerability, was “salutary”. “What helps is that 8 out of 11 SFBs were MFIs previously, so they would be in a better position to evaluate the credit profiles of the smaller MFIs and lend. Secondly, extending the priority-sector lending eligibility to MFIs with asset size up to Rs 500 crore will encourage flow of credit to smaller MFIs, which have been facing relatively bigger funding-access challenges, Sitharaman said, adding this move would cover around half of the NBFC-MFIs in India.

However, the purpose of borrowing by individuals and small businesses needed to be seen as to whether it was for credit for growth purpose or for repaying of loans, CARE Ratings said.

Alok Misra, CEO of MFIN, said, “We expect that with changes in the evolving situation, RBI will keep introducing newer relief measures. We also anticipate that the pricing issue would also hopefully be resolved soon.”