Share of subprime credit borrowers rise to 32%

Flagging off concerns on retail credit, a report by TransUnion CIBIL for the June quarter shows that 32% of credit cards issued were to below-prime risk tier, while credit growth continued to decelerate. In contrast, 26.4% of credit card issuances were of the same category in the year-ago period.

On a positive note, credit card delinquencies showed an improvement. Loans against property (LAP) saw the most significant increase in delinquencies over the past year among major consumer credit products.

Against a growth in consumer credit balances of 23.5% a year ago, the growth decelerated to 17.1% in Q1FY20. Meanwhile auto, home loans and LAP categories grew modestly during the period. Sluggish passenger vehicle sales continued to affect auto loan growth and served as a drag on India’s overall consumer credit market.

Auto loan balances grew 10.9% year-on-year in Q1FY20, down significantly from growth of 23.3% y-o-y in Q1FY19, recording the slowest rate of growth of all major lending categories.

However, new credit card issuances rose by 30.2% y-o-y in the June quarter and the total number of credit card accounts outstanding rose by 29.5%. Over the same period, total credit card balances increased by 34.3%. Growth in credit cards and personal loans significantly outpaced auto loans, home loans and LAP.

“Credit card and personal loan balances in below-prime and mid-risk tiers had higher growth rates than the market overall,” said Abhay Kelkar, vice president of research and consulting for TransUnion CIBIL. “This indicates a greater willingness among lenders to relax their underwriting standards and extend more unsecured credit to higher-risk borrowers. This approach can certainly lead to growth, as we have seen, but it requires consistent and effective risk management strategies to be managed properly on an ongoing basis.”

Despite this shift in originations to higher-risk borrowers (subprime and near prime) over the past year, credit card delinquencies improved by 27 basis points y-o-y to 1.62% in Q1FY20. Over the past few quarters, the balance-level delinquency ranged between 1.85-1.90%.

Faced with difficult funding challenges, the NBFCs have been shifting their originations strategy away from large-value loans to small-ticket personal loans during the period, the report said.

LAP saw the most significant increase in delinquencies over the past year among major consumer credit products. Balance-level delinquency rates rose by 25 bps to 3.47% in Q1FY20, reflecting increases across PSUs, private and NBFC lenders of 29, 27 and 49 bps, respectively. These delinquency increases primarily occurred in loans larger than Rs 1 crore.

Personal loan balances grew 35% in the period, driven primarily by NBFCs, with origination volumes accelerating sharply by 139.4% y-o-y in Q1FY20.