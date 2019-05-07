Second term for NDA will resolve NBFC’s liquidity woes, says IIFL chairman

Leading financial services player IIFL on Monday said if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gets a second term after the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, it will provide liquidity support to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) currently facing cash crunch. \u201cIf the present government gets a second term, it will ensure better liquidity for NBFCs. There were informal discussions to this end already and they said after the elections, RBI and government will sit down and make sure the liquidity problem is resolved,\u201d IIFL chairman Nirmal Jain said at a company event. Meanwhile, the IIFL Group unveiled its new brand identity and launched its new product Advisor Anytime Anywhere (AAA) for financial advisors who can service their clients for all the financial products.\u00a0It is a proprietary hardware device, a tablet, with pre-loaded software and data card, giving you real time access to stock markets, mutual funds, news, views, expert recommendations, software to have a view of any client\u2019s portfolio and advisor\u2019s overall commission, performance etc. \u201cAs Indian economy grows, the financial sector will grow faster. For true financial inclusion, we need savers to have access to the whole bouquet of products and some competent advisor to guide him or her on products best suited for the risk profile. The country with over a billion people needs more than a million new advisors,\u201d Jain said.\u00a0The tablet will be a full-fledged office and a library for information and research.