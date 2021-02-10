  • MORE MARKET STATS

SEBI relaxations help companies raise capital amid COVID-19 pandemic: Official

By: |
February 10, 2021 10:07 PM

Corporate bonds account for 31 per cent of the total credit requirements, followed by external commercial borrowings for 15 per cent and commercial papers for four per cent.

SEBI relaxations help companies raise capital amid COVID pandemic: OfficialThe capital market saw companies successfully raising funds using rights issues of Rs 60,988 crore in 2020, he said.

The relaxations in regulations made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide more leeway for companies to raise funds has a positive impact on the corporate sector, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

The capital market saw companies successfully raising funds using rights issues of Rs 60,988 crore in 2020, he said.

Related News

“We have given a lot of relaxations in regulations to help companies raise capital. Bank credit is still the single largest fund-raising instrument with 50 per cent share. But it has recently moderated.

“It is hoped that the bond market will play an important role in the financing requirements,” SEBI whole time member Anant Barua said at an event organised by MCCI.

He said the issuance of corporate bonds was noteworthy and seamless with different kind of issues like green bonds and urban local bodies raising funds to support their development activities.

Corporate bonds account for 31 per cent of the total credit requirements, followed by external commercial borrowings for 15 per cent and commercial papers for four per cent.

Barua said the Union budget will further boost the bond and debt markets.

Speaking about SMEs, he said small firms also raised capital from SME exchanges of BSE and NSE, totalling over Rs 6,500 crore, and over 150 units were able to move to main exchanges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Sebi
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SEBI relaxations help companies raise capital amid COVID-19 pandemic Official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt to sell 20 per cent stake in NFL
2Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches
3India Pesticides files IPO papers with Sebi, plans to launch Rs 800-crore public issue