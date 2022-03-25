Sebi imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Axis Bank

The showcause notice issued to Axis Bank on March 2, 2021, alleged that bank had acted as a lead manager in 22 public issuances of debt between the period from August 2016 to August 2019, and the Noticee had acquired the securities in 9 of these public issues.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of 5 lakh on Axis Bank for violating merchant banking regulations. The market regulator examined the Debt Capital Market operations of the bank between August 2016 and August 2019. The bank has been asked to pay the penalty in 45 days of the receipt of the order. The showcause notice issued to Axis Bank on March 2, 2021, alleged that bank had acted as a lead manager in 22 public issuances of debt between the period from August 2016 to August 2019, and the Noticee had acquired the securities in 9 of these public issues.