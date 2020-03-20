SBI to seek extension of nod for Rs 20,000-crore equity raise on March 27

On Thursday, SBI ’s shares ended 5.03% lower than their previous close at Rs 203.85 on the BSE.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it will seek an extension of the board approval to raise equity capital worth Rs 20,000 crore on March 27. The approval is valid until March 31.

“We inform you that a meeting of the Central Board of the bank is scheduled to be held on March 27, 2O2O, to consider, among others, the extension of approval…for raising equity capital from market up to Rs 20,000 crore till March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders, RBI and GoI,” SBI said in a notification.

While SBI had obtained its board’s approval for the fundraising in December 2018 and even started the process for hiring merchant bankers, it ended up not hitting the markets as FY20 turned out to be a year of muted credit growth. Of late, the equity markets have also nosedived and turned sharply unconducive for fundraising.

In January, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had said the bank’s credit growth stood at around 7% for the December quarter, of which a large contribution was from the international and retail books. “Corporate book, year-to-date is still negative. But our sanctions, the pipeline is quite good,” Kumar had said, adding, “So, our earlier guidance of 10-12% growth, on that, to reach 10% growth, at the moment, looks difficult.”

In June 2017, SBI had raised Rs 15,000 crore through India’s largest-ever qualified institutional placement (QIP), which took the government’s share in the lender to 57.07%.

On Thursday, SBI’s shares ended 5.03% lower than their previous close at Rs 203.85 on the BSE.