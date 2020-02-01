SBI to re-examine retail loans bought from DHFL after remarks from ED

DHFL has been undergoing resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) since December 2

State Bank of India (SBI) will re-examine the pooled retail loans it had bought from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) in light of the ongoing probe by agencies into the company’s dealings.

“We do a thorough due diligence at the time of purchase of loan pools. But, we will have a look again in the light of what the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has said. So that exercise will be carried (out). We will have a relook,” SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday in a quarterly earnings call.

Banks had last year acquired retail asset pools worth about Rs 37,000 crore from DHFL in order to help the troubled mortgage lender shore up liquidity.

The ED’s recent depositions have raised questions about the quality of retail loans originated by DHFL. The agency had said earlier this week that till 2015, DHFL had recorded loans worth about `12,773 crore in its books, which were allegedly advanced to about one lakh fictitious retail customers. These loans were actually given to 79 companies allegedly associated with DHFL’s promoters, the ED said. Earlier, a draft forensic audit report by KPMG was also reported to have found instances of siphoning off of funds from DHFL’s loan book.

Last week, FE had reported that the final forensic audit report should soon be with administrator R Subramaniakumar and subsequently the committee of creditors (CoC). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed administrator had informed the CoC at a meeting on December 30, 2019, that he was yet to “go through” the findings of the draft report.

DHFL has been undergoing resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) since December 2, when it was admitted by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).