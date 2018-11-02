SBI to raise Rs 4,116 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 4:35 PM

The country's largest lender SBI will raise Rs 4,116 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to add up to its tier 2 capital, the bank said Friday.

SBI, Basel III compliant bonds, Basel III compliant debt instruments The committee of the directorThe committee of the directors for capital raising has accorded approval to allot Basel III compliant debt instruments qualifying as tier 2 capital of the bank, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The country’s largest lender SBI will raise Rs 4,116 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to add up to its tier 2 capital, the bank said Friday. The committee of the directors for capital raising has accorded approval to allot Basel III compliant debt instruments qualifying as tier 2 capital of the bank, SBI said in a regulatory filing. As per the bond programme, the bank will issue 41,159 non-convertible, taxable, redeemable, subordinated, unsecured debt instruments in the nature of debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, bearing coupon of 8.90 per cent per annum aggregating to Rs 4,115.90 crore, it said.

The interests are to be paid annually for a tenor of 10 years with call option after 5 years to various bond subscribers, SBI said. Stock of SBI traded 0.61 per cent down at Rs 283.95 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI to raise Rs 4,116 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition