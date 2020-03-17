SBI to hold 48.2%, HDFC 8% in Yes Bank

In separate notifications, the two lenders informed the stock exchanges the details of their investments into Yes Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday said they would be holding 48.21% and 7.97%, respectively, in Yes Bank subsequent to the implementation of the scheme for reconstruction of the latter. In separate notifications, the two lenders informed the stock exchanges the details of their investments into Yes Bank. SBI said: “On account of investment of Rs 6,050 crore in Yes Bank, SBI’s stake in the bank would be 48.21%.”

HDFC said that it had been allotted shares on Saturday. “We now wish to inform that Yes Bank has on March 14 allotted 100,00,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the Corporation currently aggregating 7 .97% of the post issue Equity Share Capital of Yes Bank; i.e. after giving effect to the allotment of shares to State Bank of India, the Corporation, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC First Bank,” the mortgage lender said. On Friday, the government had notified a change in the authorised capital of the reconstructed bank to Rs 6,200 crore and the number of equity shares to 3,000 crore of Rs 2 each, aggregating to Rs 6,000 crore. The authorised preference share capital shall continue to be Rs 200 crore.

“The investor bank and other investors, shall invest in the reconstructed bank and the reconstructed bank shall allot equity shares of the reconstructed bank, at a price of rupees ten only with face value of rupees two only and premium of rupees eight only, subject to the condition that post infusion of equity capital, the equity shareholding of the investor bank shall not be less than twenty-six per cent and not more than forty-nine per cent of the total equity shares of the reconstructed bank,” the government had said in the gazette notification.

Further, the investor banks shall not reduce their equity shareholding below 26% of the total equity shareholding of the reconstructed bank before completion of three years from the date of allotment of the shares, the government notification had said.

On Monday, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said that various financial institutions had come forward to invest in Yes Bank in the interest of financial stability. “What everybody has to understand (is) that (the) decision of SBI and all other banks coming together is not guided by the return-on-capital principle. It is all guided by providing stability to the financial system,” he said.