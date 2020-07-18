SBI talent being rewarded beyond banking sector

Another SBI official, Hardayal Prasad on Thursday stepped down as the MD and CEO of SBI Cards.

By Ankur Mishra

The Reserve Bank of India may have taken note of the the role that the State Bank of India (SBI) played in the revival of troubled Yes Bank at the economic conclave organised by the bank, but the man who spearheaded the investment in Yes Bank, has a new assignment.

FE has learned that Hari Krishna Jena, who was deputy managing director (DMD) at SBI and insrumental in appraising SBI’s investment in Yes Bank, will now head Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL). He will take over as managing director (MD), CCIL from August 1, 2020. Similarly, the board of governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) has appointed former DMD of SBI, Anil Kishora, as vice president of the bank last month.

Jena started his career with SBI as a probationary officer (PO) from the 1985 batch. Apart from various roles taken in the largest public sector bank, Jena was also part of few committees of RBI. He was a member of working group to review the regulatory guidelines and supervisory framework applicable for core investment companies (CIC).

Likewise, Anil Kishora worked in India’s largest bank for about 38 years. Before joining the NDB, he was responsible for managing SBI group’s operational, market, credit, cyber, information security and other risks.

Earlier this year in February, Sanjiv Chadha was appointed as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Bank of Baroda. Chadha, who was DMD in State Bank of India, was appointed to the new post for a period of three years.

Another SBI official, Hardayal Prasad on Thursday stepped down as the MD and CEO of SBI Cards. He will cease to be the MD &CEO of the company from July 31. Hardayal Prasad played a key role for the initial public offer (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services. He has not disclosed about his new assignment.