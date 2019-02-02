SBI swings to profit at Rs 3,955 cr

The state lender’s provisions was Rs6,006.22 crore against Rs18,876 crore from a year earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. Meanwhile, it made provisioning on stressed assets with Rs13,970.82 crore, against 17,759.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The State Bank of India on Friday posted its highest net profit since March 2012 at Rs3,954.81 crore for the December quarter, partly on the back of lower provisions and a rise in net interest income. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs2,416 crore in the year-ago period.

The state lender’s provisions was Rs6,006.22 crore against Rs18,876 crore from a year earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. Meanwhile, it made provisioning on stressed assets with Rs13,970.82 crore, against 17,759.72 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s asset quality improved further, with gross non-performing assets coming down to 8.71% from 10.35% at the end of December quarter, while net NPAs improved to 3.95% from 5.61%, on the back of accelerated provisioning made during the quarter.

“We are working in direction of bringing down net NPAs. And with some luck, we should be below 3% by end of March 2019,” chairman Rajnish Kumar said in a post-earnings conference call.

Kumar said the bank was closely tracking eight accounts, including three from the power sector, in ‘advanced stages of resolution’ amounting to Rs34,000 crore. “If all get resolved within next two months, we are looking at gross NPA below 7% and net below 3%,” he said.

On IL&FS, the SBI management said exposure at the holding company level of around Rs900 crore had already been classified as NPA against which the bank had made accelerated provision of 50%, while exposure at the special purpose vehicle (SPV) level, worth about Rs2,200 crore, was performing with cash flows coming in and debt currently being serviced.

In case of Essar Steel, despite account classification changing from “D2” (doubtful) to “D3” requiring 100% provision against existing 50%, the bank has maintained status quo on the front at Rs5,275 crore in view of the estimated full recovery of the book value as per the ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan, which is currently awaiting the National Company Law Tribunal’s approval.

SBI witnessed a 21.4% y-o-y rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs22,690 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank. Net interest margin was higher at 2.97% from September-end.

The bank’s domestic advances rose 15.65% y-o-y to Rs18,79,053 crore by the end of December, though for the bank as a whole, advances were up 11.99% to Rs21,55,316 crore.

Domestic savings bank deposits grew 9.44% to Rs10,64,497 crore during Q3 FY19. SBI shares rose 3.1% intraday, before settling to Rs284.30 per share, down 3.1%.