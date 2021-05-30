SBI LIVE: Chairman Dinesh Khara to announce strategic initiatives at 12 noon; bad bank, more mergers on cards?

Covid will not affect reform roadmap: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

On the Indian economy losing momentum: Prior to the pandemic, between June 2019 and till the budget was presented in February 2021, there was certainly a slowdown, a shortage of liquidity, and therefore, when people needed money, they couldn’t get it; we undertook a lot of measures to ensure that liquidity reaches people. In fact, much before the festive season in India, between September and October, we had ensured that banks, NBFCs and others reached out with liquidity. So that year we did have a specific problem of banks not being able to extend credit, which was sorted out and in early 2021, we saw clear signs of recovery. With that, we presented a budget in February 2021. But, of course, within weeks after presenting the budget, there was Covid-19.

