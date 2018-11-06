SBI soon expect to see a Rs 6,000-crore write-back from Essar account: Rajnish Kumar, Chairman

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 1:33 AM

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday reported a profit of Rs 945 crore for the three months to September.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday reported a profit of Rs 945 crore for the three months to September. The lender reported a net interest margin of 2.88% in Q2FY19, slightly lower than the 2.95% in Q1FY19. The bank’s asset quality showed an improvement during the quarter with net non-performing assets (NPAs) falling sequentially to 4.84% from 5.29% in the quarter ended June. After announcement of the results, Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India, told reporters that the lender had finally got complete “control over the demon of NPAs”. Excerpts:

The country’s biggest lender has posted a profit after three quarters. How do you see the trend moving forward and can we expect this to continue?
Though the profit is modest, there is no looking back. I believe we finally have a complete control over the demon of NPA. From here on, this number will only be bigger and better. In my opinion, a pick-up in resolution of stressed accounts will help improve profitability for corporate lenders. Going ahead, the bank expects some relief from the first list of accounts referred to the NCLT. Among those twelve accounts, Essar Steel is close to resolution. We soon expect to see a Rs 6,000-crore write-back from the Essar account.

NBFCs have faced a liquidity crunch and a reduction confidence recently. How do you plan to deal with it?
Things seem to be much better today than before (August and September, when the crisis began). Most of the NBFCs have been able to roll over the CPs (commercial papers) and hope they can make their repayment on time. SBI’s exposure to the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) stands at Rs 1.5 lakh crore. We have bought NBFC loans worth Rs 5,250 crore in October and another Rs 15,940 crore worth of loan purchases in the pipeline. I am hopeful that we will achieve the target of Rs 45,000 crore by March.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

What is the amount of exposure to the IL&FS group?
Currently, IL&FS is not an issue for the bank as we have taken several measures to cover the potential risks. The bank has a total exposure of Rs 4,000 crore to 13-14 special purpose vehicles (SPVs) while Rs 250 crore to the holding group company. About Rs 90 crore is the equity share, where SBI holds a stake of 6.42%. The bank has made a provision of Rs 66 crore towards one NPA in the IL&FS exposure.

How do you read credit growth in the future?
We reported double-digit loan growth in the September quarter. We expect the trend to continue.

Credit quality improved during the quarter….
The slippage ratio has fallen to 2%, which is the lowest in six quarters. Most of the corporate slippages came from the already-identified watchlist. There was an increase in slippages in the retail and SME portfolio.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI soon expect to see a Rs 6,000-crore write-back from Essar account: Rajnish Kumar, Chairman
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition