SBI slapped with Rs one crore fine by RBI for violating norms

SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.
State Bank of India Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped Rs 1 crore penalty on the country’s largest lender for violating norms. RBI “in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers,” SBI said in a regulatory filing. SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.