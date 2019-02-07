SBI slapped with Rs one crore fine by RBI for violating norms

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 10:14 PM

SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.

SBI, RBI, SBI rates, SBI norms, State Bank of India, banking newsState Bank of India.

State Bank of India Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped Rs 1 crore penalty on the country’s largest lender for violating norms. RBI “in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers,” SBI said in a regulatory filing. SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI slapped with Rs one crore fine by RBI for violating norms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition