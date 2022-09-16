SBI says it isn’t nodal bank for Re trade with Russia 

The State Bank of India on Thursday said that it is opening special rupee vostro account to handle Russia-related trade settlements but is not the “nodal bank” for such business as reported by a section of the media.

Also Read: SBI launches its first dedicated branch for start-ups in Bengaluru

The Reserve Bank of India had issued a circular on July 11 that authorised all the banks in India, including SBI, to open special rupee accounts to promote invoicing in the local currency.

Also Read: Trade deficit with Russia zooms to $8.8 bn in Q1

The SBI said it is “making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks, duly following RBI guidelines” and its own policies and procedures.