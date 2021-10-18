  • MORE MARKET STATS

SBI raises Rs 6,000 cr by issuing bonds

By: |
October 18, 2021 9:53 PM

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting on October 18, 2021, accorded its approval to allot 6,000 Basel III compliant fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to bond subscribers, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured bonds of the face value of Rs 1 crore each aggregates to Rs 6,000 crore.The non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured bonds of the face value of Rs 1 crore each aggregates to Rs 6,000 crore.

The country’s largest lender SBI on Monday said it has raised Rs 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.
In June, the bank had received approval from its central board for raising fresh additional tier 1 (AT 1) capital of up to Rs 14,000 crore.

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting on October 18, 2021, accorded its approval to allot 6,000 Basel III compliant fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank to bond subscribers, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured bonds of the face value of Rs 1 crore each aggregates to Rs 6,000 crore.

The bonds bear a coupon of 7.72 per cent per annum payable annually, SBI said. Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt. Shares of SBI closed at Rs 497.85 apiece on BSE, up 1.50 per cent from the previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI raises Rs 6000 cr by issuing bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bank of India cuts home, vehicle loan rates
2Improved affordability of residential assets, lowest-ever interest rate pushing home loan demand
3Still strong bias for cash payment; need to reassess PSS Act: Report