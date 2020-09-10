SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds at 7.74% coupon rate

The bank has claimed that it has been the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt issued by any bank since the country started implementing Basel III capital rules in 2013. State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it had raised Rs 4,000 crore through additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.74%. The bank has claimed that it has been the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt issued by any bank since the country started implementing Basel III capital rules in 2013.

“As the aggregate bids were in excess of Rs 6,000 crore, the bank exercised the full greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore over and above the base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore,” it said. While the AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature, it can be called back by the lender after five years or any anniversary date thereafter, the bank said.

Swaminathan J, deputy MD, SBI, said, “The apprehensions that prevailed in the market post the Yes bank AT1 write-down in March 2020 have been firmly put behind.”

The interest payout on such bonds is better than the cost of equity for the banks and it provides a good risk-adjusted return to the investors, he added.