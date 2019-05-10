SBI’s gross slippages decline, bad loans come down in Q4; key figures

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported lower gross slippages in the fourth quarter of FY19, beating the street estimates. The slippages came down in at Rs 7,961 crore as against CNBC TV18 poll estimate of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 crore. SBI posted standalone net profit of Rs 838.40 crore in the quarter ended FY19 as against loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The largest lender in the country had posted a loss in the year ago period owing to a surge in bad loans. It benefited from better asset quality and higher income from its retail banking business. The operating profit of the bank stood at Rs 16,933 crore in the fourth quarter of FY19 as against Rs 15,883 crore in the same quarter of last year. The net interest income surged by 15 per cent to Rs 22,954 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 19,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, it also said. The total income surged to 10.6 per cent to Rs 75,670.50 crore in the quarter under review, SBI said in an exchange filing. Also read: PNB Housing Finance Q4 net grows 51% to Rs 378 crore Similarly, the revenue of the bank\u2019s retail banking business surged by 15.3 per cent. When compared with the last quarter, the gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased 118 basis points at the end of the quarter. The asset quality saw improvement as gross NPAs came down to 7.53 per cent of gross advances in the quarter ended March of fiscal 2019, as against 10.91 per cent in the year ago period of the last fiscal. The net NPAs also came to over 3 per cent in the quarter under review. The shares of SBI were trading at Rs 299.90, up 0.65, or 0.22 per cent on BSE at the time of reporting.