SBI posts good numbers in Q4, loan growth robust

Mumbai | Published: May 11, 2019 1:47:47 AM

State Bank of India on Friday swung to a profit of Rs 838.40 crore for the three months to March against a loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore in Q4FY18.

The bank’s gross slippages for Q4FY19 stood at Rs 7,505 crore.

The bottomline was driven by strong net interest income growth and a sharp drop in provisioning for bad loans. The bank’s advances grew 11.96% y-o-y to Rs 22.9 lakh crore as on March 31, 2019. Of these, domestic corporate loans rose 14.83% on-year to Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

The state-run lender witnessed a 14.9% y-o-y rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 22,954 crore, backed by domestic credit and lower slippages. Provisions fell 28% y-o-y to Rs 17,335.84 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank.

SBI shares ended up 2.94% for the session, following the earnings announcement, settling at Rs 308.05 per share.

India’s largest public-sector lender in terms of assets witnessed an improvement in asset quality. At the end of March 31, 2019, the bank’s gross and net NPAs stood at 7.53% and 3.01% against 8.71% and 3.95% as of December 31, 2018, respectively.

At the post-earnings conference, chairman Rajnish Kumar said: “The improvement in asset quality is very visible. GNPAs and NNPAs are substantially down. Going forward the impact of the shadow of the past will not be there on the earnings of the bank.” “The recovery during the year, these are hard cash recoveries, (was) Rs 37,000 crore, which is (an) all-time high. And out of these Rs 13,836 crore came through the IBC process. NCLT (list) one the provision coverage ratio is 99%,” Kumar further said.

The SBI chairman added that the bank has made 100% provisions against three major accounts – Essar Steel, Alok Industries and Bhushan Power and Steel – which are in advanced stage of resolution. Post conclusion to the judicial process, the bank expects recovery to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore.

The bank’s gross slippages for Q4FY19 stood at Rs 7,505 crore. Meanwhile, SBI’s advances under SMA-1 and SMA-2 as on March 31 stood at Rs 7,000 crore, down sharply from Rs 17,000 crore for the quarter ended December, Kumar said as a proof that the bank’s asset quality had improved.

Corporate lending slippages stood at Rs 2,200 crore, the bank said in its post-earnings note, which includes its Rs 1,200-crore exposure to Jet Airways.

In absolute terms, SBI’s gross NPA stood at Rs 1.7 lakh crore and net NPA stood at Rs 65,894.74 crore. As on March 31, net NPA on corporate book stood at Rs 34,000 crore, Kumar said. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.02% in Q4FY19, up five basis points from the end of December. Total deposits grew by 7.58% to Rs 29.1 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

