SBI net profit jumps to Rs 2,312 crore on higher interest income; key figures in a nutshell

SBI has reported a net profit of Rs 2,312.20 crore in Q1 FY’20 as against a net loss of Rs 4,876 crore a year ago, helped by higher interest income.

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a net profit of Rs 2,312.20 crore in Q1 FY20 as against a net loss of Rs 4,876 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal. Notably, the lender’s net profit missed estimates as a Bloomberg poll had estimated the net profit to come in at Rs 4,106 crore in the three months to June 2019. Notably, the bank posted a higher net income on account of an improvement in interest income. Interest earned rose 6.5% to Rs 62,637.81 crore, while provisions for bad loans dived 10.7% in the quarter. In the latest quarter, SBI’s total provisions came in at Rs 11,648.45 crore, which was lower than the March quarter’s Rs 17,335.84 crore and year-ago’s Rs 13,037.90 crore. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

Also read: Nifty 50’s top 10 stocks may turn the Nifty 40 way, and that will be really scary

SBI net profit jumps to Rs 2,312 crore; key figures in a nutshell