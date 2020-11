SBI witnessed a higher interest income and a drop in bad loan provisions in Q2 FY21.

India’s largest bank — State Bank of India — registered a 52% rise in net profit in the second quarter of the current fiscal year 2020-21. The bank witnessed a higher interest income and a drop in bad loan provisions. Net profit of the bank jumped to Rs 4,574 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 3,011 crore in the same period last year. While the net NPA fell to 1.59 per cent of total assets, compared to 2.79 per cent in the same quarter last year, the gross NPA stood at 5.28 per cent, compared to 7.19 per cent a year ago.

To be updated…