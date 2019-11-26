SBI moves HCC account to stressed-assets category

While the value of SBI’s exposure to HCC could not be immediately ascertained, the construction major owes its lenders a total of Rs 7,449 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) has moved its loans to Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) to its stress-management department even as the account remains standard on the bank’s books, sources told FE.

Typically, a corporate account is transferred from the credit department of a bank to its stressed-asset department only after it has been recognised as a bad asset.

“The bank has sent the HCC account to its SAMG (stressed asset management group) department. The account has not turned NPA, but SBI has decided to move fast on it,” said a person aware of the development.

Emails sent to SBI and HCC did not elicit responses till the time of going to press.

While the value of SBI’s exposure to HCC could not be immediately ascertained, the construction major owes its lenders a total of Rs 7,449 crore.

It also owes non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders over `100 crore. On April 1, 2019, CARE Ratings had downgraded all of these facilities to default grade, citing ongoing delays by HCC in servicing the debt obligations.