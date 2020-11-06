  • MORE MARKET STATS

SBI integrates Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar

By: |
November 6, 2020 6:51 PM

Through its online B2C platform IFFCO eBazar sells a variety of agro products. The platform is available in 12 languages through app (both Playstore and AppStore) and portal.

IFFCO eBazar is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IFFCO Ltd.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India on Friday said it has facilitated the integration of Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar under its Mandi section.

The bank’s Yono Krishi platform has been catering to all the farmers’ agricultural needs, from sowing to harvesting.

Related News

With this integration, the farmer customers of the bank can avail free home delivery of all farming related products in over 27,000 locations across the country from IFFCO eBazar portal, a bank release said.

Farmers can place order online for seeds, fertilizers, agri machinery, pesticides, organic products and various other farm products with no minimum order value through IFFCO eBazar portal.

With the integration of IFFCO Bazar on Yono Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online. This is another step towards fulfilling the vision of the government of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022, bank’s managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said in the release.

Over three crore registered Yono customers will benefit with the integration of Yono Krishi and IFFCO eBazar, the bank said.

In a separate statement, IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said the IFFCO eBazar portal is aimed at realising the prime minister’s dream of doubling farmers’ income through a digital first and farmer-centric approach.

Through the portal, farmers not only can order best quality non-subsidised fertilisers and other agriculture inputs but can also get answers to their queries through a farmers’ forum and a dedicated helpline, he added.

IFFCO Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar said the collaboration will help IFFCO eBazar to reach out to over 3 crore registered customers of Yono, a large part of which happens to be farmers.

“Through the partnership, we can leverage the strong brand equity in rural India to create a trustworthy ecosystem which will ultimately help reduce the input costs for farmers,” he added.

IFFCO eBazar is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IFFCO Ltd. Through its online B2C platform IFFCO eBazar sells a variety of agro products. The platform is available in 12 languages through app (both Playstore and AppStore) and portal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI integrates Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NBFCs with substantial systemic risks must be subjected to higher degree of regulation: RBI DG
2Digital Bharat: Banks, fintech cos must use regional languages to bring more Indians into digital cosmos
3WhatsApp goes ‘live’ with UPI payment facility in India; now send, receive money while messaging