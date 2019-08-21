SBI in talks with 4-5 NBFCs on co-origination of loans, says MD Arijit Basu

SBI Life MD Arijit Basu

State Bank of India (SBI) is currently in talks with at least 4-5 non-banking financial companies on co-origination of loans, managing director Arijit Basu said on Tuesday. This co-origination could be for home loans or loans to small and medium enterprises, he added.

The central bank had released guidelines on co-origination of loans by banks and NBFCs to the priority sector last year with a view to leveraging on the reach of NBFCs to help banks meet their priority sector lending targets. Co-lending also helps leverage on banks’ access to low cost funds.

The bank has already done at least one deal with an NBFC and would like to explore further opportunities on this front, Basu said. “Size is not very large. We have gone on to a platform with one company as of now. It’s a pool of asset primarily linked to the SME sector,” Basu added.