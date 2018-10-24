SBI holidays 2018: As festive season begins, here’s how many days banks will remain closed; check full list

SBI holidays 2018: An additional 2-day bank holiday will be observed in Bihar on November 13 and November 14 for Chhath.. (Reuters)

SBI holidays 2018: The social media is currently flooded with rumours that banks will remain closed on several days for Diwali and allied festivals triggering confusion in the minds of the people. However, the reality is something else. The banks will not remain shut for more than four days in most of the states across the country. There is going to be only one long weekend in states where banks are closed for Guru Nanak birthday. The bank generally remain open on first and third Saturdays every month and close on second and fourth.

List of upcoming bank holidays in November

November 6: Diwali (only in a few states)

November 7: Diwali (in most states)

November 21: Id-e-Milad

November 23: Guru Nanak Birthday (only in few states)

An additional 2-day bank holiday will be observed in Bihar on November 13 and November 14 for Chhath. However, it will be not applicable in the other states.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of August too, social media was flooded with such type of rumours. A viral WhatsApp message circulated then saying banks will remain closed from September 2 to 5 and thereafter from September 8 to 9. “Dear All, Pl, note that all the Banks will remain closed for six days. 2nd Sept- Sun, 3rd Sept-Janmashtami, 4th, 5th Sept – Banks strike protest for pension. 8th, 9th Sept- sat & sun – Closed. All ATM’s may remain cashless. Pl, plan accordingly,” read one of the messages which circulated on WhatsApp then. However, the rumours were found to be false.