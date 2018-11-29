SBI hikes deposit rates by up to 10 bps – Check new rates

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 1:38 AM

The new rates ranging from 5 to 10 bps will apply to retail deposits below Rs 1 crore with immediate effect, the bank said on its website. 

SBI hikes deposit rates by up to 10 bps – Check new rates

State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked fixed deposit rates by up to 10 basis points, or 0.10%, to 6.80% on select maturities. The new rates ranging from 5 to 10 bps will apply to retail deposits below Rs 1 crore with immediate effect, the bank said on its website.  SBI hiked rates with a maturity period between one year and less than two years to 6.80% from 6.70%, a 10 bps hike, and for the period ranging between two years to less than three years, the bank raised rates by 5 bps to 6.80% from 6.75%. Deposit rates for other tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years remain unchanged.

Similarly, term deposits for senior citizens have been hiked by 10 bps to 7.30% for one to less than two years and a hike of 5 bps to 7.30% for two to less than three years. The move follows rate hikes by two biggest private sector banks – ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank – earlier this month. HDFC Bank hiked its retail fixed deposit rates up to 50 bps, while ICICI Bank had raised the rates up to 25 bps.

Lending rates have trended up over the last four or five months. The MCLR saw an upward movement over the past 4-5 months leading to a hike in the lending and deposit rates, data from RBI showed. With the RBI expected to maintain the repo rate in its next monetary policy meeting, the banks hiking deposit rates would boost lending capacity of banks to fulfil the growing credit need and meet liquidity constraints.

Also Read| GDP back series data cuts UPA era growth rates; here’s what former chief statisticians say 

“We maintain our call that the RBI is unlikely to change the REPO rate,” said experts at Kotak Mahindra Bank. PSU banks saw approximate 15 bps rise in weighted average lending rates month-on-month on fresh loans to 9.5% whereas it was flat m-o-m for private banks in September.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI hikes deposit rates by up to 10 bps – Check new rates
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition