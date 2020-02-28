SBI expects Q4 corporate credit growth at 5-7%

By: |
Published: February 28, 2020 7:56:14 PM

SBI deputy managing director P N Prasad said the bank is witnessing fresh enquiries on project finance in several sectors like road, city gas distribution and renewable energy.

Prasad said the bank is also witnessing fresh interests in project finance in the areas of road, city gas distribution and renewable energy.Prasad said the bank is also witnessing fresh interests in project finance in the areas of road, city gas distribution and renewable energy.

Largest commercial lender State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipating that growth in corporate credit offtake during the last quarter (Q4) of current fiscal of the bank to be in the region between five to seven per cent on year-on-year basis, an official of the bank said.

SBI deputy managing director P N Prasad said the bank is witnessing fresh enquiries on project finance in several sectors like road, city gas distribution and renewable energy.

Related News

“During Q4 of the current financial year, we are expecting the corporate credit growth to be around five to seven per cent on year-on-year basis,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here. Prasad said the bank is also witnessing fresh interests in project finance in the areas of road, city gas distribution and renewable energy.

“Corporate credit offtake generally happens more at the end of the fourth quarter. Some of the PSUs, central government and state government, disburse and consume money in the last quarter,” he said. Sectors like thermal power, NBFCs and commercial real estate sector are currently facing some stress, he said.

“We are generally seeing some kind of stress in the power sector. There are some thermal power projects which are facing some challenges in terms of their tariff and delay from payments from distribution companies. We are also seeing some stress in some of the NBFCs, and commercial real estate as well,” Prasad added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. SBI expects Q4 corporate credit growth at 5-7%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Loan growth lowest since May 2017, plunges to 6.3% YoY in fortnight to February 14
2Govt asks banks to clear 1.18 lakh pending PMEGP loan applications by March 15
3Delhi consumer forum directs PNB to compensate customer for debiting Rs 50,000 without intimation