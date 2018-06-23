SBI appoints Arijit Basu as new managing director; here’s all about veteran banker

Prior to becoming deputy managing director, Arijit Basu served as managing director of SBI Life Insurance.

The government on Saturday appointed Arijit Basu as managing director of the country’s largest lender State Bank of India. He will fill the position that fell vacant following the elevation of Rajnish Kumar as the chairman. Now, after this, the SBI will have four managing directors. As per the SBI Act, the bank can have four managing directors. According to a statement, the government has appointed deputy managing director Basu as managing director with effect from the date of taking over charge till his superannuation in October 2020.

Prior to becoming deputy managing director, he served as managing director of SBI Life Insurance. A graduate in Economics and a Master of Arts in History, Basu started his career with State Bank of India in 1983 as a probationary officer.

Basu has held several key positions in various circles of SBI including the bank’s office at Tokyo. In another statement, SBI said it has appointed Chief Risk Officer (CRO) as per the RBI’s direction.

“Accordingly, the executive committee of the central board in its meeting today approved the appointment of Anil Kishore as deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the bank for a period up to May 2020,” it said.