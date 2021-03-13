S Srimathy assumes charge as executive director of Indian Overseas Bank

She also headed the corporate credit wing & international operations at Canara Bank’s head office before becoming head of Chennai circle, said IOB.

S Srimathy has assumed charge as executive director of Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). Prior to this, she was serving as chief general manager at Canara Bank. She had been deputed to Nabard as chief vigilance officer immediately before her appointment at IOB.

Srimathy joined Canara Bank as a probationary officer in November 1986. She has over 34 years of banking experience across categories of branches from rural to metro, and is well exposed to various verticals like branch operations, mid & large credits, human resources and risk management. She has worked across several locations in the country.

She headed Canara Bank’s prime corporate branch at Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, for over three years. She also headed the corporate credit wing & international operations at Canara Bank’s head office before becoming head of Chennai circle, said IOB.

She was deputed to Nabard as chief vigilance officer in July 2018. During this period, Srimathy held additional charge as chief vigilance officer at New India Assurance Company, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, for varying periods. Srimathy holds a postgraduate degree in commerce along with a Masters in Business Administration. She is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (CAIIB).