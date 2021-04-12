  • MORE MARKET STATS

RTGS to remain unavailable for 14-hr on Sunday due to technical upgrade

By: |
April 12, 2021 9:49 PM

The popular National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh will continue to be operational as usual during this period.

RBI, RTGSRBI said banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly.

The RTGS for high-value transactions will remain unavailable for 14 hours from midnight of Saturday due technical upgrade to further improve the disaster recovery time of the system, the RBI said in a statment.

The popular National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh will continue to be operational as usual during this period.

Related News

A technical upgrade of RTGS, targeted to enhance the resilience and to further improve the Disaster Recovery Time of the RTGS system, is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

“Accordingly, RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021,” the RBI said.

It further said banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly.

The RTGS facility was made available round-the-clock on all days from December 14 last year, making India one of the few countries to operate the system 24×7.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RTGS to remain unavailable for 14-hr on Sunday due to technical upgrade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case
2Remain watchful of evolving situation, push credit flows: RBI Guv to banks
3Large Public Sector Banks speed up digitisation in the post-merger new normal