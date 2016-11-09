​​ ​
  4. Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes scrapped! Don’t panic, here is your full guide on what to do at banks and ATMs

Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes scrapped! Don’t panic, here is your full guide on what to do at banks and ATMs

In one, quick, out-of-the-blue stroke, the Modi government has rendered your existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes worthless!

By: | Published: November 9, 2016 7:55 AM
Rs 500, Rs 500 note, Rs 1000 note, Rs 1000 currency note, Rs 2000 note The government also announced that new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 currency notes will go into circulation starting November 10.

In one, quick, out-of-the-blue stroke, the Modi government has rendered your existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes worthless! And, that must have surely left you wondering what you will do with your stash of money in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. While there will be some inconvenience as the transition to the new notes happens, the great news is that there is NO NEED TO PANIC, provided, all your money is accounted for. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to reassure when he said in his address to the nation, “Your money will remain yours. You need have no worry on this point.”

There is a wide window available for you to exchange your older notes at the bank. Also, till November 11 midnight, there are a lot places where you can use your stock of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The government also announced that new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 currency notes will go into circulation starting November 10. Below is your full-check list of information on the government’s move – from how and where to exchange notes, to limits on withdrawal from ATMs and features of the new notes. This is a compilation of all you need to know, all at one place:

What can you do with your existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes?

1) If you have the older Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, you can tender them at any office of the Reserve Bank or any bank branch and obtain value thereof by credit into your respective bank account. This window is available from November 10 till the close of banking hours on December 30, 2016 without any limit. This means you will have 50 days to deposit your notes.
2) The value credited to your bank account can be freely used by issue of cheques or by remitting through various electronic modes of transfer like NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, mobile banking, internet banking etc.
3) Notes of value up to Rs 4,000 per person can be exchanged for cash over the counter of any bank branch, head post office or sub post office. Carry a valid proof of identity for availing this exchange facility.

Also read: Surprise! Modi government’s black money move will make your dream home cheaper, boost ‘Housing for All’

Where all can you use your existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes for the next 72 hours (from November 9 to November 11 midnight)?

> For 72 hours, government hospitals will continue to accept old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes for payment
> For 72 hours, railway ticket booking, ticket counters of government buses and airline ticket counters at airports will accept the old notes for purchase of tickets.
> For 72 hours, old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will be accepted at:
. Petrol, diesel and gas stations authorised by public sector oil companies
. Consumer co-operative stores authorised by State or Central government
. Milk booths authorised by State governments
. Crematoria and burial grounds

When will ATMs start functioning again? How much money can you withdraw?

1) All ATMs and other cash machines will remain shut on November 9, 2016 to facilitate recalibration and some may also be shut on November 10.
2) All ATMs are expected to resume functioning from November 11, 2016 upon their recalibration to dispense bank notes of only Rs 50 and Rs 100 denominations.
3) Banks have been advised to provide all cash withdrawal transactions at their ATMs free of cost to their customers till December 30, 2016.
4) Banks will fix a limit of Rs 2000/- per day per card withdrawal limit at ATMs, for all customers, till November 18, 2016.
5) The limits shall be raised to Rs 4,000 per day per card from November 19, 2016.

When will banks reopen and how much can you withdraw?

1) All banks are closed on November 9.
2) Till the end of November 24, 2016, all cash withdrawals from bank accounts, over the bank counters, will be restricted to a limited amount of Rs 10,000 per day subject to an overall limit of Rs 20,000 a week. These limits will be reviewed after that.

What if you are unable to exchange your old notes by December 30, 2016?

If you are unable to exchange or deposit the specified banknotes in your bank accounts on or before December 30, 2016, you will be given an opportunity to do so at specified offices of the Reserve Bank or such other facility until a later date as may be specified by the Reserve Bank. PM Modi in his address has said that this extended deadline would be till March 31, 2017 and will need you to submit a declaration form.

Which currency is valid now?

Notes of one hundred, fifty, twenty, ten, five, two and one rupee and all coins will remain legal tender and will not be affected. From November 10 onwards, RBI will start issuing the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes.

What about non-cash purchases and fund transfer?

There is no restriction of any kind on non-cash payments by cheques, demand drafts, debit or credit cards and electronic fund transfer.

What about tourists and international air travellers?

Arrangements will be made at international airports for arriving and departing passengers who have Rs 500 or Rs 1000 notes of not more than Rs 5,000, to exchange them for new notes or other legal tender. Foreign tourists will be able to exchange foreign currency or old notes of not more than Rs 5000 into legal tender.

New notes:

RBI is all set to issue a new Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series with inset letter ‘E’. The central bank will also issue two sets of Rs 2000 notes, one with the inset letter ‘R’ and one without the inset letter. Both will be legal tender money.

For all other queries, keep a tab on the RBI website (rbi.org.in). You can also dial these Mumbai numbers: 022-22602201, 022-22602944.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Billijo Blewett
    Feb 7, 2018 at 2:39 am
    BEST WAY TO HAVE GOOD AMOUNT TO START A GOOD BUSINESS or TO START LIVING A GOOD LIFE..... Hack and take money directly from any ATM Machine Vault with the use of ATM Programmed Card which runs in automatic mode. email (williamshackers hotmail ) for how to get it and its cost . .......... EXPLANATION OF HOW THESE CARD WORKS.......... You just slot in these card into any ATM Machine and it will automatically bring up a MENU of 1st VAULT $1,000, 2nd VAULT $5,000, RE-PROGRAMMED, EXIT, CANCEL. Just click on either of the VAULTS, and it will take you to another SUB-MENU of ALL, OTHERS, EXIT, CANCEL. Just click on others and type in the amount you wish to withdraw from the ATM and you have it cashed instantly... Done. NOTE: DON'T EVER MAKE THE MISTAKE OF CLICKING THE "ALL" OPTION. BECAUSE IT WILL TAKE OUT ALL THE AMOUNT OF THE SELECTED VAULT. email (williamshackers hotmail ). We are located in USA.
    Reply
    1. Rimz Cool
      Oct 5, 2017 at 2:46 pm
      Hello Guys Thanks to the media, the word "hacker" has gotten a bad re tion. The word summons up thoughts of malicious computer users finding new ways to harass people, defraud corporations, steal information and maybe even destroy the economy or start a war by infiltrating military computer systems. While there's no denying that there are hackers out there with bad intentions, they make up only a small percentage of the hacker community. It’s a very bad impact to the real Hackers. We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Generator Key Logger Scam Pages Spaming coding Carding Credit Card (cc) for ome CC for Fullz for Bank logins with High Balance selling Wellsfargo BOA Natwest Teaching IDM Crack / Facebook We are also teaching all type of Hacking within a few days. We are proving our work then make a deal. Only serious / needy people contact us. Support 24/7 Email- royproducts90
      Reply
      1. M
        Mrs Cuella
        Oct 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm
        Are you looking for a business loan, personal loans, mortgages, car loans, student loans, debt consolidation loans, unsecured loans, risk capital, etc. ... You are in the right place Your loan solutions! I am a private lender who lends Individuals and businesses at a low interest rate and affordable Interest rate of 3 . Contact us by email: powerfinance7 LOAN APPLICATION FORM Your full name: Country/State: Loan Amount: Duration Phone: Monthly income: Occupation: Awaiting your swift response. May Allah bless you. IBRAHIM MUSA power Financial Service Pvt. Contact Us At :powerfinance7 WhatsApp Number 919717357946
        Reply
        1. Tina Jones
          Sep 29, 2017 at 3:36 pm
          i want to share my testimony on how i got the blank ATM card. I was so wrecked that my company fired me simply because i did not obliged to their terms, so they hacked into my system and phone and makes it so difficult to get any other job, i did all i could but things kept getting worse by the day that i couldn't afford my 3 kids fees and pay light bills. I owe so many people trying to borrow money to survive because my old company couldn't allow me get another job and they did all they could to destroy my life just for declining to among their evil deeds. haven't given up i kept searching for job online when i came across the testimony of a lady called Vanessa regarding how she got the blank ATM card. Due to my present state, i had to get in touch with Hacking organization and i was told the procedures and along with their terms which i agreed to abide and i was told that the Blank card will be deliver to me without any further delay and i hold on to their words and to my greatest su
          Reply
          1. L
            lucas
            Sep 14, 2017 at 8:37 pm
            MIENTRAS NO CONSIGA ESTA TARJETA BLANCA DE HACKING DEL ATM EN VEZ DE CONSEGUIR UN PRÉSTAMO Obtenga $ 5,500 USD todos los días con la ayuda de esta tarjeta de hacking ATM muy en blanco Vea cómo funciona ¿Sabe usted puede hackear en cualquier cajero automático con una tarjeta Atm hackeado? Deja que te importa antes de aplicar, trato directo ... Orden para un Atm en blanco tarjeta ahora y obtener millones en una semana !: póngase en contacto con nosotros dirección de correo electrónico:: harrytechworld o también puede comunic con nosotros en whatsapp 2348032460627We tienen especialmente programadas tarjetas de cajero automático que se puede utilizar para cortar cajeros automáticos, para retirar en el cajero automático o deslizar, en tiendas y puntos de venta. Vendemos estas tarjetas a todos nuestros clientes y compradores interesados ​​en todo el mundo, la tarjeta tiene un límite diario de retiro de $ 5,500 en cajeros automáticos y hasta $ 50,000 de límite de gastos en las
            Reply
            1. Z
              Zack Wilson
              Sep 6, 2017 at 2:01 am
              BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3 DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine, anywhere in the world. I got to know about this BLANK ATM CARD when I was searching for job online about a month ago.. It has really changed my life for good and now I can say I'm rich and I can never be poor again. The least money I get in a month with it is about $50,000.(fifty thousand USD). Everyday I keep pumping money into my account. Though it is illegal, there is no risk of being caught, because it has been programmed in such a way that it is not traceable, it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV's to detect you.. For details on how to get yours today, email the hackers on: johnhart0022 . Tell your loved ones too, and start to live large. That's the simple testimony of how my life changed for good... Love you all... The email address again is johnhart0022
              Reply
              1. Anderson Michael
                Sep 1, 2017 at 7:34 am
                Enriquecerse hoy y correr el riesgo de transformar su propia vida. obtener una tarjeta de cajero en blanco hoy (MR ANDERSON) y estar entre los afortunados que se benefician de esta tarjeta. Esta tarjeta ATM en conjunto blanco es capaz de hackear en cualquier ATM en cualquier parte del mundo. Tengo que saber acerca de esta tarjeta de cajero automático cuando estaba buscando trabajo en línea hace un mes .. Realmente ha cambiado mi vida por siempre y ahora puedo decir que soy rico porque soy un testimonio vivo. Cuanto menos dinero recibo en un día con esta tarjeta es de $ 3,000. Cada ahora y luego mantener el bombeo de dinero en mi cuenta, está programado para que no pueda rastrear, y también tiene una técnica que hace imposible para el CCTV para detectar usted .. Para los detalles sobre cómo conseguir el suyo hoy, los hackers del email: unlimitedhackersworld
                Reply
                1. Z
                  zehra
                  Aug 26, 2017 at 10:35 am
                  get rich today and take the risk of transforming your own life.Try and get an ATM card blank today (MR ANDERSON) and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting from this card. This ATM card in white set is capable of hacking into any ATM anywhere in the world. I have to know about this ATM card when I was looking for work online about a month ago..It has really changed my life forever and now I can say I'm rich because I am a living testimony. The less money I get in a day with this card is $ 3,000.Every now and then keep pumping money into my account. Although illegal, there is no risk of being caught, as it is programmed so that it can not track, but also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV to detect you..For details on how to get yours today, email hackers unlimitedhakersworld
                  Reply
                  1. W
                    williams
                    Aug 8, 2017 at 4:49 pm
                    Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any Face-book, Twitter or Instagram account. - Cell phone hacking (whatsapp, viber, line, wechat,wire wire transfer Western union/money gram etc) - Grades changes (ins utes and universities) Blank ATM - s hacking, pen-testing. - IP addresses and people tracking. - Hacking courses and classes. Our services are the best on the market and 100 secure and discreet guaranteed. Just write us and ask for your desired service: OUR EMAIL ADDRESS: internationalhackercompany
                    Reply
                    1. K
                      Kevin Howard
                      Jul 15, 2017 at 1:53 am
                      Minu nimi on märk, ma olen olnud nii vaene, pettunud ja südame purunenud. Ma kaotasin oma töö ja keegi ei olnud isegi valmis mind aitama, aga mul on nii õnnelik, et ma sain professionaalse häkkeriga pankade automaatse kaardi, arvasin, et see kaart ei tööta nagu teised, aga ma lihtsalt proovisin ja see töötas ilusalt Lahe nagu võlu, ja võin selle tühja sularahaautomaadi kaardi ilma igasuguse blokeeringuta tagasi võtta piisavalt raha. Ma olen nii õnnistatud, et mul on see kaart, teen alati raha väljavõtmiseks ja nüüd olen nii rikas. Kui vajate tõelist tühja sularaha kaarti, mis muudab teid rikkaks, siis võtke ühendust selle hea häkkeriga oma e-posti aadressil: info.hacker206 Ja naudite seda, mida ma praegu naudin. Aitäh
                      Reply
                      1. K
                        Kevin Howard
                        Jul 15, 2017 at 1:52 am
                        I got my already programmed blank ATM card to withdraw a maximum of $5,000 daily for 30 days. I am so happy about this because i got mine last week and I have used it to get $45,000. Kevin Howard is giving out the card just to help the poor and needy though it is illegal but it is something nice and he is not like other scams pretending to have the blank ATM cards. And no one gets caught when using the card. get yours. Just send him an email on: info.hacker206
                        Reply
                        1. Sandra Daniela
                          Jul 11, 2017 at 5:34 pm
                          I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $5,000 daily for a maximum of 30 days via (wesleymarkhackers ). I am so happy about this because i got mine last week and I have used it to get $150,000. Wesley mark Hackers is giving out the card just to help the poor and needy though it is illegal but it is something nice and he ALSO GIVE LOAN AT THE RATE OF 2 . get yours from wesley mark Hackers today! Just send an email to (wesleymarkhackers )
                          Reply
                          1. Seth Smith
                            Jul 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm
                            I got my already programmed and blanked ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $50,000 MONTHLY for a maximum of 12 MONTHS. I am so happy about this because i got mine last week and I have used it to get $150,000 already. Georg Bednorz Hackers is giving out the card just to help the poor and needy though it is illegal but it is something nice and he is not like other scam pretending to have the blank ATM cards. And no one gets caught when using the card. get yours from Georg Bednorz Hackers today! Just send an email to georgbednorzhackers
                            Reply
                            1. R
                              roland leo
                              Jun 28, 2017 at 6:19 pm
                              MAKE EASY MONEY IN AN EASY WAY now by becoming your own BOSS. MR ROLAND LEO is my NAME We are in the business of making others rich within the shortest period of time. Come get your BLANK ATM CARD today and be among the lucky ones. This PROGRAMMED ATM CARD is capable of hacking into any ATM machine anywhere in the world. This BLANK ATM CARD has really changed many lives financially to finance their business and build a better home and now I can say you are RICH AGAIN. The least money I get in a day with it is about $3,000. Every now and then I keeping pumping money into my account. Though is illegal,there is no risk of being caught, because it has been programmed in such a way that it is not traceable, it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV to detect you..For details on how to get yours today, email the hackers on : ericmarkatm616
                              Reply
                              1. F
                                flora
                                Jun 18, 2017 at 5:41 pm
                                I got my already programmed blank ATM card to withdraw the maximum of $50,000 daily for a maximum of 20 days. I am so happy about this because i got mine last week and I have used it to get $100,000. MR Modric is giving out the card just to help the poor and needy though it is illegal but it is something nice and she is not like other scam pretending to have the blank ATM cards. And no one gets caught when using the card. get yours from her. Just send her an email On {modrichacker001 outlook }
                                Reply
                                1. A
                                  anand
                                  Jun 1, 2017 at 9:23 pm
                                  i have some old 500 and 1000 notes is there some one who can exchange
                                  Reply
                                  1. P
                                    PatriciaClifford
                                    May 30, 2017 at 9:53 pm
                                    PLEASE READ! Hello Guys,This is a Life Time transformation !!!Am so happy I got mine from Elizabeth. My blank ATM card can withdraw $2,000 daily. I got it from Her last week and now I have $8,000 for free. The blank ATM withdraws money from any ATM machines and there is no name on it, it is not traceable and now i have money for business and enough money for me and my family to live on .I am really happy i met Elizabeth because i met two people before her and they took my money not knowing that they were scams. But am happy now. Elizabeth sent the card through DHL and i got it in two days. Get your own card from her now she is not like other scammer pretending to have the ATM card,She is giving it out for free to help people even if it is illegal but it helps a lot and no one ever gets caught. im grateful to Elizabeth because she changed my story all of a sudden . The card works in all countries except Philippines, Mali and Nigeria. Elizabeth's email address is elizabethcole232@yahoo
                                    Reply
                                    1. J
                                      Jenny
                                      May 23, 2017 at 4:35 am
                                      We are in the business of making others rich within the shortest period of time. come get your blank ATM card today and be among the lucky ones. This PROGRAMMED blank ATM card is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world. I got to know about this BLANK ATM CARD when I was searching for job online about a month ago..It has really changed my life for good and now I can say I'm rich and I can never be poor again. The least money I get in a day with it is about $30,000.Every now and then I keeping pumping money into my account. Though is illegal,there is no risk of being caught ,because it has been programmed in such a way that it is not traceable,it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV to detect you..For details on how to get yours today, email the hackers on Email: onlineatmhacker@yahoo cellphone: 13869516900
                                      Reply
                                      1. J
                                        Jenny
                                        May 23, 2017 at 4:34 am
                                        We are in the business of making others rich within the shortest period of time. come get your blank ATM card today and be among the lucky ones. This PROGRAMMED blank ATM card is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world. I got to know about this BLANK ATM CARD when I was searching for job online about a month ago..It has really changed my life for good and now I can say I'm rich and I can never be poor again. The least money I get in a day with it is about $30,000.Every now and then I keeping pumping money into my account. Though is illegal,there is no risk of being caught ,because it has been programmed in such a way that it is not traceable,it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV to detect you..For details on how to get yours today, email the hackers on Email: onlineatmhacker@yahoo cellphone: 13869516900
                                        Reply
                                        1. beckam
                                          Apr 30, 2017 at 3:45 am
                                          BE SMART AND BECOME RICH IN LESS THAN 3DAYS....It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is capable of hacking into any ATM machine,anywhere in the world. I got to know about this BLANK ATM CARD when I was searching for job online about a month ago..It has really changed my life for good and now I can say I'm rich and I can never be poor again. The least money I get in a day with it is about $50,000.(fifty thousand USD) Every now and then I keeping pumping money into my account. Though is illegal,there is no risk of being caught ,because it has been programmed in such a way that it is not traceable,it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTVs to detect you..For details on how to get yours today, email the hackers on : ( mrbeckhamblankatmcard@gmail
                                          Reply
                                          1. Alicia Orlando
                                            Apr 26, 2017 at 1:18 am
                                            GET YOUR BLANK ATM CARD AND BE RICH FOREVER EMAIL: SONBLANKATMHACKER@GMAIL Alicia Orlando by name from USA.. i am here to share this message of greatness to only those who will seize the opportunity life will offer to become somebody great and actualize their dreams.so happy I got mine from Mr son. My blank ATM card can withdraw 5000 dollars daily. I got it from Him last week and now I have 50000 dollars monthly. The blank ATM withdraws money from any ATM machines and there is no name on it, it is not traceable and now i have money for business and enough money for me and my family to live on .I am really happy i met Mr. son because i met two people before him and they took my money not knowing that they were scams. But am happy now. Mr son sent the card through UPS Express Delivery Shipment, and i got it in 4 days. Get your own card from him now he is not like other scammer pretending to have the ATM card,he is giving it out to help people even if it is illegal but
                                            Reply
                                            1. Load More Comments

                                            Go to Top