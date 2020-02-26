Killing it softly? Rs 2000 notes disappear, only Rs 500 in some ATMs now

By: |
Updated: February 26, 2020 5:56:40 PM

In a move seen as gradual phasing out of high denomination currency notes, the banks have begun dispensing of Rs 500 notes as against Rs 2,000 notes.

how to become rich, Top investment themes for 2020 , where to invest in 2020, how to invest in 2020, best stocks for 2020, top sectors for 2020, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis bankThe government-owned Indian Bank recently said that it has decided to end the use of Rs 2,000 currency notes in its ATMs. The bank said that the move is in wake of customers facing difficulty in finding a change of Rs 2,000 notes.

In a move seen as gradual phasing out of high denomination currency notes, the banks have begun dispensing of Rs 500 notes as against Rs 2,000 notes. Even as there are no directions from the finance ministry in this regard, the banks have started to do so for the convenience of customers, news agency PTI reported citing unidentified sources. In an RTI response in 2019, the RBI had said that it has stopped printing Rs 2,000 currency notes. The government-owned Indian Bank recently said that it has decided to end the use of Rs 2,000 currency notes in its ATMs. The bank said that the move is in wake of customers facing difficulty in finding a change of Rs 2,000 notes. The  cash dispensation would be disabled at all ATMs and cash recyclers of Indian Bank on March 1, 2020, media reports had said.

In the RTI reply, the RBI had said that in FY17, 3,542.991 million notes of Rs 2,000 denominations were printed. However, FY18 saw a marked reduction in printing and only 111.507 million notes were produced, which further reduced to 46.690 million notes in FY19.

Related News

Also read: GDP growth to stay flat at 4.5% in October-December: SBI economists

It was in November 2016 that the Modi government demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes. In a reply to a question in the parliament recently, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur in December said there is no proposal to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination notes. “This is the real worry (about demonetisation) which has surfaced now. I think that you should not worry about it,” Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question whether the government was planning to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes in future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Killing it softly? Rs 2000 notes disappear only Rs 500 in some ATMs now
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1INTERVIEW | SBI Cards IPO another opportunity to raise capital, says Dinesh Khara, MD, global banking & subsidiaries
2Administrator asks Cibil to verify DHFL’s retail loan book
3Bandhan Bank receives breather from RBI on promoter holding dilution