  • MORE MARKET STATS

Reserve Bank imposes Rs 2 cr penalty on SBI

By: |
March 16, 2021 9:59 PM

It said the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

RBI, sBIThe penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain sections of Banking Regulation Act

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on State Bank of India (SBI) for contravention of norms, including specific directions to the lender on remuneration to its employees in the form of commission.

The penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain sections of Banking Regulation Act and its specific directions of RBI issued to the bank on payment of remuneration to employees in the form of commission, according to a release.

Related News

It said the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

According to the release, the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 and the Risk Assessment Reports (RARs) pertaining thereto, and examination of the correspondence with the bank regarding payment of remuneration to its employees in the form of commission, revealed contravention of the provisions of the Act and the directions.

A show cause notice to the bank was issued, and after considering its replies, RBI came to the conclusion that “the charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty”, the release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Reserve Bank imposes Rs 2 cr penalty on SBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SBI extends first SOFR-linked ECB to IOC
2Govt committed to protecting interest of staff in PSBs that may be privatised, says FM
3Permission for new pvt banks to participate in govt biz will be based on RBI guidelines, says FM Sitharaman