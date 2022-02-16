Repco Home Finance net down 60% to Rs 31.47 crore for Q3

The capital adequacy ratio stood provisionally at 31.31% as against the minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the regulator of 14%.

Repco Home Finance has posted a 60% drop in its net profit at Rs 31.47 crore for the third quarter of FY22 as compared to Rs 79.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 325.45 crore as compared to Rs 359.75 crore, registering a decline of 9.5%. Net interest income of the company stood at Rs 149.16 crore as compared to Rs 154.36 crore resulting in healthy margins of 5.04%, said a company release.

The overall loan book stood at Rs 11,785.66 crore at the end of December 2021. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.30% of the outstanding loan book and loans against property product accounted for 18.16% of the same.

Loans sanctions stood at Rs 494.31 crore as compared to Rs 650.01 crore while loan disbursements stood at Rs 443.86 crore as compared to Rs 551.67 crore, it said.

Interest spread remained robust at 3.83% as compared to 3.88%. Return on assets stood at 1.06% resulting in a return on equity of 6.21% on a deleveraged balance sheet as compared to 2.64% and 17.33% respectively.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at about 6.99% of the loan assets as on December 31, 2021. Net NPA ratio stood at about 4.99%.

The capital adequacy ratio stood provisionally at 31.31% as against the minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the regulator of 14%. The company had a total network of 155 branches and 22 satellite centres spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and the Union territory of Puducherry.