Relief for customers as Yes Bank to resume full services from Wednesday evening

Depositors and partners of the beleaguered Yes Bank can breathe a sigh of relief as the bank will resume full services, including digital services, from Wednesday evening. “Visit any of our 1,132 branches from March 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hours to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services and platform,” the bank said on Monday. On March 5, the stressed private lender was put under a moratorium until April 3, limiting the withdrawal amount to Rs 50,000 per customer. The news was immediately followed by distress and confusion among depositors who scrambled to withdraw cash from ATMs and faced difficulty transacting through digital channels.

The bank’s board was also superseded by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and a former SBI banker, Prashant Kumar, was appointed as the administrator. Followed by the moratorium, the central bank had proposed a draft scheme of restructuring the bank. Investors including India’s largest lender, the State Bank of India, committed equity investments to bail out the struggling Yes Bank. SBI committed investment of up to Rs 7,250 crore, while ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation have committed Rs 1,000 crore each. Apart from these, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and the Federal Bank have also committed equity investments in the bank. On March 13, the government notified the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, 2020.

Yes Bank reported a whopping net loss of Rs 18,560 crore in the December quarter. The lender’s gross NPA ratio stood at 18.87%, while net NPA ratio was 5.97% during the quarter. Multiple government agencies have already begun looking into Yes Bank, and co-founder Rana Kapoor, who is currently in the judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate.