  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBL Bank gross advances up 5 pc at Rs 60,012 cr as of Mar’21

By: |
April 6, 2021 12:18 PM

Private sector lender RBL Bank has registered a 5 per cent rise in its gross advances at Rs 60,012 crore as of March end 2021.

RBLShares of RBL Bank were trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 209.50 apiece on BSE.

Private sector lender RBL Bank has registered a 5 per cent rise in its gross advances at Rs 60,012 crore as of March end 2021. RBL Bank’s gross advances by the end of March 2020 was Rs 58,966 crore, the lender has said in a regulatory filing.

Total deposits were up by 9 per cent to Rs 73,123 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 57,812 crore a year ago.

Related News

Disclosing the data in accordance with SEBI disclosure and fair practices norms, the lender said the data is provisional and subject to approval.

The CASA (current account and savings account) deposits moved up by 11 per cent to Rs 23,264 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Rs 17,116 crore by March 31, 2020, RBL Bank said in a late night filing on Monday. CASA ratio stood at 31.8 per cent, higher than 29.6 per cent a year ago.

The liquidity coverage ratio (average for the quarter) was 154 per cent as of March 2021, as against 155 per cent in the year-ago period.

“Retail advances grew 14 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, with the mix of retail: wholesale advances at approximately 59:41,” said the lender.

The information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank, it said.

Shares of RBL Bank were trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 209.50 apiece on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBL Bank gross advances up 5 pc at Rs 60012 cr as of Mar󈧙
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Federal Bank’s deposits grow 13% in Q4
2Microfinance players don’t see hiccup in operations despite fresh Covid restrictions in Maharashtra
3Private banks’ net advances grow in March quarter