RBL Bank gross advances up 5 pc at Rs 60,012 cr as of Mar’21

Shares of RBL Bank were trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 209.50 apiece on BSE.

Private sector lender RBL Bank has registered a 5 per cent rise in its gross advances at Rs 60,012 crore as of March end 2021. RBL Bank’s gross advances by the end of March 2020 was Rs 58,966 crore, the lender has said in a regulatory filing.

Total deposits were up by 9 per cent to Rs 73,123 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 57,812 crore a year ago.

Disclosing the data in accordance with SEBI disclosure and fair practices norms, the lender said the data is provisional and subject to approval.

The CASA (current account and savings account) deposits moved up by 11 per cent to Rs 23,264 crore as of March 31, 2021 from Rs 17,116 crore by March 31, 2020, RBL Bank said in a late night filing on Monday. CASA ratio stood at 31.8 per cent, higher than 29.6 per cent a year ago.

The liquidity coverage ratio (average for the quarter) was 154 per cent as of March 2021, as against 155 per cent in the year-ago period.

“Retail advances grew 14 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, with the mix of retail: wholesale advances at approximately 59:41,” said the lender.

The information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank, it said.

