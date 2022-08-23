RBL Bank gets two new board members

RBL Bank on Monday said it has appointed Gopal Jain, managing partner at Gaja Capital, and technology researcher Sivakumar Gopalan to its board.

With the new appointments, the bank’s board now has 14 members.

Jain co-founded Gaja Capital in 2004. He has led or co-led several of Gaja’s investments in the financial services sector, including Avendus Capital, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kinara Capital. He has also been a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) alternative investment policy advisory committee since 2018.

Gopalan has been a faculty member of the department of computer science and engineering, IIT Bombay, since 1991.

Prakash Chandra, chairman, RBL Bank, said Jain’s business acumen and Gopalan’s robust experience within the technology space will bring strategic value to the bank.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, said, “We look forward to their insights as they bring outstanding experience in areas that will play a key role in our bank’s growth. It will enable us to create a leading digitally enabled banking franchise and add further value to our stakeholders.”